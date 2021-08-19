Parents sue over Bentonville School District's mask mandate

Public health officials have urged schools to require masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus due to the highly contagious delta variant.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three parents have filed a lawsuit challenging a northwest Arkansas school district's decision to require face masks.

The parents sued Wednesday over the Bentonville School District's mandate. They argue that the local school board had no authority to impose the requirement.

The district approved the requirement after a judge blocked Arkansas' ban on mask mandates. More than 70 public school districts and charter schools have approved mask mandates since the judge's ruling.

