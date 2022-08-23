Bentonville student hit by vehicle while boarding school bus

The Bentonville schools superintendent says the student was not "seriously hurt" after being hit by the truck.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville student was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding her school bus.

According to Bentonville Superintendent Debbie Jones, the student was boarding the school bus on Aug. 23 morning when she was hit by a truck.

In a letter to parents, Jones wrote that the student was not seriously hurt, but this is a "painful example" of what can happen when drivers don't pay attention and stop for students.

She says the crossing lights on the bus were flashing and the stop arm was deployed at the time.

"It’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus, and police take this offense seriously. This is a gentle reminder to slow down and watch for children near buses, schools and crosswalks," Jones wrote.

Leslee Wright, director of communications for Bentonville Schools, says at this time Centerton Police are investigating the incident.

No other information about this incident has been released at this time.

Last year in Arkansas, Act 264 was approved. It’s a bill to amend the law concerning the unlawful passing of a school bus. Drivers need to have a 30-foot distance from school buses when the bus is stopped. The penalty for drivers who don’t stop has increased.

