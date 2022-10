Investigators say the man sent a letter to a member of the January 6th Select Committee threatening to kill him and the president.

BERWICK, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man faces charges of threatening the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Investigators say, Robert Vargo, of Berwick, sent a letter to a member of the January 6th Select Committee threatening to kill him and the president.

Officials confirm the letter was sent from the Luzerne County Jail, where vargo escaped from in July.