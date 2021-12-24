President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Arkansas following storm damage

President Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas, following the storms that occurred in early December.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Gov. Asa. Hutchinson, President Biden has approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas, following the storms that occurred in early December.

On Friday, Dec. 10, heavy storms ripped through the northeastern part of Arkansas, leaving a path of destruction in it's wake.

In Tuesday, Dec. 14's report, Gov. shared that 307 homes were damaged and 61 of them destroyed.

After FEMA assessed the destruction, the governor submitted a letter to President Biden requesting Arkansas to be declared a federal disaster area.

"This will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of those areas impacted by recent storms/tornadoes," the governor said in a tweet.

On Friday morning, Dec. 24, the governor said President Biden approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Arkansas and individual assistance will be available.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 .