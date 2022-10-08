Big Country Chateau inspection underway as possible utility shut-off approaches

Little Rock is preparing to do a follow-up inspection of the Big Country Chateau that is set to begin next week, as a possible utility shut-off approaches.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock has prepared for a follow-up inspection of the Big Country Chateau apartments early next week, with the fate of about 130 families hanging in the balance.

There are now just three weeks until a possible water and electricity shutoff at the apartments, and some residents have started looking into moving out.

Neil Sealy with Arkansas Renters United has been working to meet with and help residents, and explained, "This is something that they was unexpected... [residents] thought that paying the rent, the water and electricity would be paid for, but apparently, it wasn't....we're working with tenants to find answers and solutions."

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) said that the complex is still scheduled for shutoff, but they're working actively with owners to try and pay the bill.

In a statement CAW shared:

"CAW continues to work closely with the ownership of the Big Country Chateau complex to eliminate the scheduled shut-off and keep water flowing to the residents there. It is never CAW’s goal to shut off any customer who depends on this most vital resource, so our continued hope is that this situation is resolved before September 1. If CAW and the owners come to a resolution that eliminates the scheduled shut-off, CAW will notify each resident at the complex to inform them that the situation has been resolved."

Apartment management confirmed that the original water bill was about $200,000.

But that's also a similar total to the over $250,000 that has accrued in overdue rent, which is still owed to the complex. Management said this amount has accumulated over the last year.

The City of Little Rock, however, is still preparing for that possible utility shutoff and resident relocation.

Kevin Howard, Housing Director for the City of Little Rock Department of Housing said, "[our department] already have plans and we've already set up plans to move the individuals and families that are over there in that location to hotels."

A follow-up investigation will take place next week to check on life safety violations, like fire alarms and electrical problems.

"[The apartment has] seven days to complete those issues, those life safety items, if not, we issued a citation at that point for those items," Howard said.

But the complex has 30 days to solve any non-life safety violations like pest infestations.

Apartment management also shared that they feel they have had a hard time getting local police to come to the apartments after seeing multiple homicides over the past few months.

In response to those concerns LRPD said in a statement:

"LRPD has been monitoring this location and provided extra patrols at the complex and around the area. While we have experienced crime-related offenses in the area, we have worked to provide a stronger presence.

Our officers are dispatched on a priority level of the calls received. At high volume times of calls, there are times when calls may hold until an officer is available."