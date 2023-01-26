Big Country Chateau tenants ask City of Little Rock for assistance

The tenants have turned to the city for help after utility companies threatened to shut off power and water.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The saga of renter trouble at Big Country Chateau apartments continued on Thursday as tenants gathered at Little Rock City Hall to give a letter to the city asking for help relocating.

This request comes after utility companies threaten to cut off both the power and water due to unpaid bills.

"The complex is still going to be shut down," a woman said on the steps of city hall.

Distraught tenants from Big Country Chateau stood outside Little Rock City Hall asking for assistance after Entergy threatened to turn off power in two weeks.

"The apartments themselves are not upkept," Big Country Chateau tenant Deloise McDaniel said. "You can call maintenance and they will do makeshift."

Rumors surrounding the apartment are saying tenants will be kicked out in February.

"To be forced out of our apartment complex we don't deserve that," Big Country Chateau tenant Angelia Sanders said.

Attorney General Tim Griffin made an appearance to calm fears. He told tenants what he was doing to make sure they aren't evicted.

Griffin said he is not aware of anyone shutting down the complex and is working with Entergy and Central Arkansas Water to keep utilities going.

A representative from Arkansas Renters United was also there with a letter to give to the City of Little Rock asking on behalf of the tenants for help.

"They need relocation services because the difference between action and standing by right now is families on the street," said Al Allen with Arkansas Renters United.

The apartment complex has been tied up in court proceedings related to code violations since at least 2019.