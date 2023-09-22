Cyclists gear up for Big Dam Bridge 100

The annual Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour will start bright and early on Saturday morning and draw in thousands from around the nation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's a big weekend in Little Rock as cyclists from across the country ride into Central Arkansas for the annual Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour.

There are around 3,000 people who are expected to participate, and as cyclists gear up for the start of the tour, they've been thinking about more than just biking.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to eat a lot of cheese and a lot of bread this evening," Shantaà Tisdale said.

Carbing up is just part of the experience.

Tisdale explained that she's back for her 2nd year at the Big Dam Bridge 100 after she rode 50 miles last year.

"This year, we signed up to do the 75 but did not have time to actually train it. So we broke back down to the 50," she added.

Despite the lack of time, Tisdale said she still got some miles in during the last couple of weeks.

"I've done the back 35 of the 50, which is where all the hills are. So we did that just to kind of get a feel for it and make sure we could do it," she said.

Now, she looks forward to spending time with friends, some of whom she met last year and stayed connected with.

"It's an awesome day for us to get together, enjoy the weather, enjoy one another, and actually get in some activity, some cardio activity," she added.

Karen Rawls came from Warren to participate for the first time. She and her husband also plan to ride 50 miles on Saturday.

"It gets us out in nature and helps us to disconnect from the world. So that's what we really liked about it," Rawls said. "We've been training off and on for the last four years. So yeah, I think, I think the key to it is having a lightweight bike. It seems like it makes it a little bit easier."

Her favorite part is taking it slow and enjoying the Natural State's beauty.

"We don't ride to ride fast. We just like to ride to get out in nature and stop and take pictures and stuff like that," she explained.

"I lived here most of my life and didn't realize that this was a thing. So I'm really happy to be back in the state, back in the city, and have this as an activity to be able to participate in," Tisdale said.

if you plan on being out and about driving near the bike routes, you should be aware of some road closures.

Below are road/bridge closures and high cycling traffic areas on September 23, 2023:

Big Dam Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Two Rivers Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

River Mountain Road will have restricted access from 5:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Riverfront Drive: North Little Rock: Street closed from 4:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

LaHarpe: Westbound between Markham and Cantrell, closed from 6:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Rebsamen Park Road: will be congested from 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.