LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- We've all been there. A headline you read on social media said, "Epic meteor shower tonight!" Then, you check it out... and womp, womp.... It was cloudy and you didn't get to see much, if anything, at all!



Yeah, it happens. But with some of the best meteor showers of the year to hit in the coming days and months, here are some tips, tricks, and facts to make your meteor shower viewing a memorable experience. Because, science is cool!



So, what is a meteor anyway? It's a piece of space debris that burns up in the Earth's atmosphere. It's usually the size of a grain of sand or pebble.

KTHV

When the Earth moves through a trail of debris left behind by a comet or asteroid, there is an increase in meteor activity. Hence, a meteor shower. Showers are named by the constellation at where the meteors most likely appear.

Some shows produce weak, faint meteors that only last for a second. Others, however, can produce a spectacular show of more than 50 meteors per hour, and showcase bright tails.



When planning to view a meteor, consider sky conditions and moon phases. If it's cloudy, viewing will be very low. Furthermore, ideal conditions would be when the moon is not visible. Moonlight will hide any faint meteors.

KTHV

As you're preparing to view a meteor shower, you'll also want to remember that darkness and a clear view is needed. And all you need is your naked eyes.



Also, a good tip to remember is that you'll want 20-30 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. And you'll, of course, want to relax (lay down so your neck doesn't get sore!) and be patient.



Typically, the best display happens during the early morning because of the way the Earth is turned into the debris trail.

KTHV

Going into the rest of year, the big problem with seeing even the best meteor showers will be a bright moon.



You'll get a chance to wish on a shooting star with the Perseids August 12-13, the Orionids October 22-23, and the Geminids December 13-14.

KTHV









