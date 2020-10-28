Black Angus restaurant reopens in Little Rock on West Markham

Black Angus has officially reopened for take out after moving locations to West Markham!

Customers can go inside the restaurant located at 5100 West Markham Street in Little Rock to order, or you can call their number or go through the drive-thru.

The Black Angus opened at its original location on the corner of Markham & Van Buren.

The Black Angus originally opened at this location in 1962.

"TaaaaDaaaaaa!!! NO DINE IN YET, we need a few weeks to get it together. DRIVE THRU, PHONE IN or COME IN AND PLACE AN ORDER TO GO! Sorry, it’s all caps, BUT WE ARE EXCITED!!" The restaurant posted on Facebook on Oct. 26.