Barbie releases new doll honoring Dr. Maya Angelou

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Barbie has added to its collection of female role models by releasing a doll inspired by Dr. Maya Angelou.
According to Barbie's website, "The Inspiring Women™ Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before."
Dr. Maya Angelou was an author, actress, screenwriter, dancer, poet and civil rights activist best known for her 1969 memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, which made literary history as the first nonfiction bestseller by an African American woman.
Angelou received several honors throughout her career, including two NAACP Image Awards in the outstanding literary work (nonfiction) category, in 2005 and 2009, according to Biography.com
Barbie says, "Maya Angelou Barbie® doll is being presented to honor the history and impact of Dr. Maya Angelou's activism, work and achievements. Sculpted to her likeness and dressed in a head wrap and dress with floral print, Maya Angelou Barbie® doll features a curvy body and articulation for endless posing possibilities."
The doll costs $29.99 and is currently sold out on Barbie's website.
