Group creates coloring book on Arkansas Black history

A newly released coloring book combines historic context with creativity as a unique way for all age groups to learn about Black history in Arkansas.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — There's a new way to learn about Arkansas's Black history— and while it may be designed for kids, it's fun and informative for all ages.

The Arkansas Black History coloring book looks to provide historical context while allowing creativity to take center stage.

“I'm very grateful to be able to illustrate it. It features 20 different Arkansans, drawings of them, and facts about them so that kids and even adults can enjoy learning and coloring them," said Adaja Cooper, illustrator and Senior Art Major at Hendrix College.

Cooper believes that in the state of Arkansas, students should take control of their own learning. Now, she’s harnessed that passion to create something tangible for the community.

Cooper teamed up with Wesley Peters to create the first volume of the coloring book. Peters provided the historical details behind each historical figure illustrated.

“We were able to get real stories from real people, so I think that's what made it live for me," Peters said.

Throughout the process, the two said they were able to learn more than what could be found online or what they already previously knew— which gave them a sense of pride.

“It'll definitely help for students to think critically outside of the classroom, and to be able to apply their learning that they might not get to something that's very fun and enjoyable," Cooper said. "So I think it's definitely a great tool for students, for teachers for really anyone that's interested in learning a little bit more about Arkansas.”

From young and old, to those who have left a legacy and even those still creating one, they said that there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Volume one features notable Black figures, such as Phyliss Yvonne Stickney, Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Maya Angelou, the Little Rock Nine, Johnnie Taylor, Smokie Norful, Colette Honorable, Sheryl Underwood, Derek Fisher, Lela Rochon Fuqua, Ne-Yo, Mary Louise Williams, Rodney Slater, Joe Jackson, C. Michael Tidwell, Jaylen Smith, E. Lynn Harris, Dr. Milton P. Crenchaw, Al Bell, and Lottie Shackleford.

"The rich history of Arkansas, the fact that so many great people who influenced every industry imaginable, where I hear from this state, so I think they're just so powerful and uplifting as a young person and as an older person who might, you know, want to kickstart their dream," Cooper explained.

As we come to the final days of Black History Month, Cooper and Wesley added that the coloring book will be available all year— not just during the month of February.