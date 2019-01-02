LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saving Black Wall Street is an escape room challenge created to enlighten gamers about the little known history of a thriving African American community established in the early twentieth century in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The community was dubbed “Black Wall Street” because it had one of the highest concentration of Black-owned businesses in the nation.

Tragically, it was destroyed in just a few hours in 1921.

Gamers must uncover what happened and save the history of Black Wall Street before its lost forever. How does it work? A group of family, friends or colleagues are “locked” in a room with only 60 minutes to use their wits, teamwork and decipher clues to piece together the story.

“The really neat thing about Saving Black Wall Street is that participants get a real history lesson along with their escape room adventure,” says Ericka Benedicto Co-founder of Underground Escape.

As players explore the room, they’ll learn how Black entrepreneurs built their own successful economy in the face of segregation and denied opportunities. They’ll even discover interesting Arkansas connections to this remarkable story!

“As gamers discover the greatness of Black Wall Street, they’ll also get a deeper understanding about how actions unchecked can lead to very bad situations and can divide a community,” adds Juanenna Williams, Co-founder of Underground Escape. “Saving Black Wall Street is important because if we learn from our history now, it doesn’t have to repeat itself.”

