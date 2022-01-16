Organizers preparing for virtual MLK Day events for second year in a row

Little Rock's NAACP Branch is hosting a virtual gathering to honor MLK Day this year. It's their 35th event for the city.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Organizations are gearing up for their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events with the common theme of carrying on Dr. King's legacy. This is the second year in a row where events are virtual.

"The conversation is all about, 'How do we celebrate MLK? In this current day with the things that we're facing?' Especially with our theme of being always fighting forward," said Dianne Curry.

Little Rock's NAACP Branch is hosting a virtual gathering to honor MLK Day this year. It's their 35th event for the city. It's streaming on their social media platforms.

They're focusing on issues in marginalized communities.

"His legacy is the one that's key because so many things have been taken away from the people. So, we've got to reinstate that and keep it moving forward for our future generations," said Dianne Curry.

They're bringing in guests, like national activist Rev. Stephen A. Green, who will share their own perspectives.

"I'm going to talk about resurrecting the dream and how it seems as though the dream has turned into a nightmare for many of us who are still looking for economic equality. Who are still looking for housing equality. Who are still witnessing the threats around voting," said Green.

He's hoping that this event reminds Arkansans of the individual role that they can play to keep King's dream alive, even beyond the holiday.

"Everyone is equitably responsible for the betterment of this nation," said Green.

Students can sign up and receive volunteer credit hours to join the MLK Challenge for Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. Learn more at: https://loom.ly/5atV4bk.

"We are still trying to fulfill that dream that he shared in 1963 with the March on Washington," said Brian Rodgers with Mosaic.

They'll be bringing in speakers for their virtual event with personal experiences from the civil rights movement.