Expo highlights Black-owned businesses in Central Arkansas

A non-profit known as 'Minding My Black Owned Business' held its second annual business expo in Little Rock to showcase and support over 70 Black-owned businesses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 'Minding My Black Owned Business' is an organization that is aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses. On Sunday, the non-profit held its second annual business expo where there were over 70 vendors in attendance.

The expo originally started as a fundraiser but it quickly grew into more.



“We saw there was a need,” said A’Ja Rolfe, Director of Communications and Marketing for 'Minding My Black Owned Business.’ “We have a lot here in Little Rock, there's a lot to offer, but there really isn't a platform.”

The organization explained how they wanted to create a platform for Black-owned businesses.

“Created for the people to connect the businesses to the community,” said Gabrielle Wilkerson, Co-Founder of 'Minding My Black Owned Business.’



While at the event, businesses can network and get resources aimed at helping them grow.

“Let them know about lending where they can get 0% interest on loans that will really help their business thrive and grow,” said Wilkerson.



“We have tax professionals, and we wanted to connect them to these businesses so that way they can understand yes, we're giving you a platform, but how can we also help you get better resources because oftentimes, black and brown communities are often overlooked,” Rolfe described.

One of the businesses at the expo was Kiki Michelle Boutique and the owner, Keeler Bryson explained that events like these help her business in many ways.



“The resources here have been awesome, the different laws and programs,” said Bryson. “This is rich, rich in resources rich and encouragement, motivation, and inspiration.”



Meanwhile, the organizations hope to continue providing a platform and supporting these local businesses.

"It's about the people in the community. We're rebuilding Black wall street one business at a time,” said Wilkerson.

The organization hosts a shop till you drop Black edition every third Friday of the month.