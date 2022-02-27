Arkansas Blood Institute urges donors to give blood after sleet storm costs them 4 days of collections

The sleet storm caused multiple blood drive cancellations due to travel difficulties.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is in need of donations after this week's sleet storm caused them to lose blood donations.

The slow melting caused the institute to lose a total of four days of anticipated donations.

ABI says it normally needs 1,200 daily blood donations to maintain an adequate blood supply. The sleet storm caused multiple blood drive cancellations due to travel difficulties.

“This weather event is different because the sleet and ice did not melt as quickly as the previous snow,” said John Armitage, M.D., ABI president, and CEO. “The weather that impacted blood collections has now stretched over four days and we need an immediate response from our community to replenish the blood supply.”

ABI says now that conditions are improved, they urge donors of all types to donate blood at their nearest donor center or mobile blood drive. To see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives, click here. Secure blood supply is an important essential to ensure disaster preparedness and serve those who depend on blood transfusions to survive.

Donors 16 years of age are required signed parental permission and must weigh at least 125 pounds. 17-year-olds must weigh 125 pounds and those 18 years or older must weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID will also be required. You can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 877-340-8777 or by visiting arkbi.org.