HOUSTON — Treat yourself to this sweet accessory now available as part of a collaboration between two Texas icons.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry and Blue Bell Ice Cream are teaming up for the design of a new charm. The new charm, designed after a classic Blue Bell carton of ice cream, features intricate details and a mixed-metal style.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” James Avery CEO John McCullough said. “James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership.”

The charm is crafted from sterling silver and bronze, representing the look of a half-gallon carton of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. In partnership with Blue Bell, James Avery artisans worked on enhancing every detail on the carton, like the recognizable Blue Bell cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

“We are honored to have James Avery create a Blue Bell charm,” said Ricky Dickson, CEO and president of Blue Bell. “Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience. James Avery is known for high-quality jewelry with amazing attention to detail. And we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone.”

The new Blue Bell Ice Cream Charm is available for purchase in-store at all James Avery retail locations and the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham.