BMB Creations introduces traditional Polish baking to Conway

What began as a hobby for one couple became a full-fledged bakery serving traditional Polish sourdough bread and even some southern barbeque in downtown Conway.

CONWAY, Ark. — Like most people, Beata and Marcin Burcyzc tried out baking as a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic— but now three years later, that hobby surprisingly morphed into their full-time jobs.

The dynamic husband and wife duo are of Polish descent, which they wanted to highlight in their baking. What Beata described as “true” sourdough bread is commonplace where she and Marcin grew up before migrating to the U.S.

However, during the pandemic, they realized it was nearly impossible to find “true” sourdough bread on store shelves here. Seeking a “true” taste of home, the couple began their own bread-making journey.

But what makes sourdough “true”? Three simple ingredients, and no more.

“True sourdough is only three ingredients. Flour, salt, and water,” Beata explained. “We use unbleached flour, and that’s very important to us.”

While the recipe is simple, the process is very complex. The dough is flipped 4 to 5 times every half hour— when it’s all said and done, nearly 40 hours of work goes into each batch of bread.

The hard work the Burcyzcs put into each loaf of bread was immediately respected in the Conway community. Initially, they set out to share their talent and thus their heritage, at the local farmers market.

Almost immediately, the demand for their bread and baked goods outgrew the capacity of their home kitchen. What started as a way to pass the time and satisfy a craving was growing quicker than the couple could ever have imagined.

Today the two operate BMB Creations Bakery in downtown Conway. This new permanent space allowed Beata and Marcin to expand their menu.

Of course, many dishes are based on their classic sourdough bread, but you’ll also find a nice selection of sweet treats and savory lunch options such as sandwiches and soups.