BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - A local coordinator reported a boat capsized on Lake Norfork.

One critical injury was airlifted and two others injured were taken to Baxter Regional Hospital.

One fatality was reported. Gamaliel Fire Department utilized a fireboat to locate the patients.

Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Game and Fish, and the Corps of Engineers were on scene.

