One dead, one injured in Heber Springs boating accident

The Heber Springs Fire Department responded to a boating accident on Sunday that left one person injured and another person dead.

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — The Heber Springs Fire Department responded to a boating accident on Sunday that left one person injured and another person dead.

According to reports, Heber Springs Fire Department and four members of the Dive Team were dispatched to Greers Ferry near Bay Shore Drive, the location of the accident.

When authorities made it to the scene, two people were on board of a boat that had made collision with the shoreline.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other individual was taken to a trauma center to receive medical care.