Officials: Two people found dead after boating accident on Lake Ouachita

Two bodies were recovered after a boating accident on Lake Ouachita Wednesday night. Officials say they are searching for one more person.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — According to an official with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, officers responded to a boat accident on Lake Ouachita Wednesday evening, March 23, in the Ouachita State Park area.

Officers recovered two bodies Wednesday night and are now looking for a third person.

The dive team is returning Thursday morning, officials say in what they are considering a "recovery operation."

The investigation is ongoing, and they will ultimately complete an accident reconstruction.

The next of kin has not been notified, so AGFC is not releasing the victims' identities.

Statewide, this is the 2nd drowning and the 6th boat accident of the year investigated by AGFC.