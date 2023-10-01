Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

Fort Smith Police say the body of a 28-year-old man was found in the river Tuesday morning.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing. Gillilan's body has been sent to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

More information will be released as it becomes available and this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you feel could be important to the police, you're asked to call 479-709-5000.

