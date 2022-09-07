The victim was identified on July, 9, as 79-year-old Selma Josephine Thompson of Barling.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police, a body was found on the bank of Massard Creek Friday, July 8 evening.

The body was found on the banks of Massard Creek near the 9500 block of Rogers Ave., near a restaurant where police investigated the area.

The victim was identified on July, 9, afternoon as 79-year-old Selma Josephine Thompson of Barling. The Barling Police Department contacted the City of Fort Smith earlier this afternoon about an open missing person case on Thompson.

They were able to connect the city to Thompson's family, who verified that the unidentified female was Thompson, who had reportedly left the home on foot Friday.

An official cause of death is yet to be determined, but foul play is not suspected.

No other information has been released.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.