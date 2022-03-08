Police find woman's body in Fort Smith retention pond

Police found a woman's body in a nearby retention pond after receiving a person "in crisis" call from a Fort Smith business.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a retention pond Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby retention pond at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.

The woman's identity and cause of death have not been released.

Police ask that you avoid this area and take alternative routes while they investigate.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

