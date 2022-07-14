Police identify body found near Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

The body of 33-year-old Amber King of Texas was found near N. 17th Street and Rogers Ave. around 8 a.m. on July 14.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police have now identified the body of a woman found just off Rogers Ave. Thursday morning.

According to police, the body of 33-year-old Amber King of Texas was found near N. 17th Street and Rogers Ave. around 8 a.m. on July 14.

Police say King's next-of-kin has been notified of her passing.

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation into the cause of her death is still ongoing.

If you have any information you think may help in this investigation, you're asked to contact officers at 479-709-5000.

