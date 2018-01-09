GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - On Friday Aug. 31, the Mountain Pine Marshal’s Office called for the assistance of the Garland County Sheriff’s Department in relation to a body that was found by one of their marshals.

The body was located at approximately 4:19 p.m. near the Eleventh Avenue in Mountain Pine.

Garland County Patrol and investigators responded along with the Garland County Coroner’s Office to process the scene.

At this time the body has not been identified and has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine identification and the cause of death.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with any knowledge is asked to contact the Garland County Criminal Investigation Division at 501-622-3690.

