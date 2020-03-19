LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say they believe the human remains of a man last seen on Feb. 16 were discovered around 8 a.m. today in a wooded area in southwest Little Rock.

Police believe the body is of a man who fled from a Little Rock police officer during a traffic stop near 29th and Asher Ave.

The officer said he had lost the man during a foot pursuit.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been requested by the Little Rock Police Department to investigate the death and the state medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Arkansas State Police said that since the man was last seen, multiple ground and air searches for the man who fled occurred, involving both Little Rock officers and Arkansas State troopers.

Little Rock detectives also were involved in the investigation.

"The search area has extended from Asher Avenue southwest of where the traffic stop occurred into the wooded area and thick underbrush around Fourche Creek," ASP said in a statement.

The body has not yet been positively confirmed.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

