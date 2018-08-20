NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A person was found dead in an overturned car in a creek just off Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock on Sunday evening, August 19.

Near the intersection of Crystal Hill and Bridgeway Road, someone saw a car down in the ditch around 5:30 p.m.

North Little Rock Police arrived on the scene where they found a body inside of the car.

The crash closed off traffic for a couple hours at that intersection.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

