HUMPHREY, Ark — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a body of a white male was found in a car near Highway 13 in Humphrey on Wednesday, March 25.

The car was located on a levee, police say.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Ray Daniel Ruffin.

Ruffin's cause of death hasn't been determined as this is still an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as new information becomes available.