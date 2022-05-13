28-year-old Shelby Ratliff went missing during the early morning hours of May 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing woman was recovered from the Town Branch Creek Friday, May 13.

28-year-old Shelby Ratliff went missing during the early morning hours of May 5. She was last seen leaving Dickson Street in Fayetteville around 2 a.m. and was dropped off by a rideshare service at a friend's apartment off Beechwood Ave.

Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says the initial investigation makes them think that this was a drowning incident directly related to the severe weather.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Ratliff."

No further details about the investigation have been released at this time.

