Body of 15-year-old pulled from Arkansas River, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials pulled a body out of the Arkansas River on Thursday night after they were called to Murray Park off Rebsamen Park Road.

A person called around 8:30 p.m. on August 4 regarding a 15-year-old who may have drowned, according to officials. The family said as they prepared to leave they noticed they couldn't locate the teen.

The body of the 15-year-old was pulled from the river around 11 p.m. by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol Division.

The incident reportedly happened near a sandy area near the soccer fields at the park.

Personnel with the Little Rock Fire Department, Arkansas Game and Fish, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and the Little Rock Police Department responded to the incident.