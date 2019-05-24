According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the body of 44-year-old Larry Marshall was recovered from a 'blue hole' in Sweet Home.

Deputies were dispatched on April 19 at 9:20 a.m. when it was reported that Marshall had dove into the body of water. PCSO water patrol spent several days looking for him.

On 6:52 p.m. on May 20, an individual reported seeing a body floating in the 'blue hole.' PCSO responded to the scene and recovered the body, which was directly sent to the State Medical Examiner's office for identification, cause and manner of death.

