Boozman announces 2022 re-election bid

John Boozman has announced he will run for re-election to the United States Senate.

Boozman says he promises to continue fighting, delivering for the Natural State.

"Now more than ever Arkansas needs strong, conservative leadership in Washington. I am proud to be that leader,” said Boozman.

“From growing up in a military family and raising three beautiful daughters with my wife Cathy to creating and running a successful family eye clinic with my brother and serving my community on the Rogers School Board and in Congress –– faith, family, and service have defined my life,” the Rogers Republican continued.

"As your senator, I will remain a tireless champion for Arkansas, our values, and our freedoms. As the son of an Air Force Master Sergeant, I will always have the backs of our veterans and service members. I proudly stand with our law enforcement, defend our Second Amendment rights, and oppose the Left's radical agenda seeking to silence our voices and fundamentally change our way of life. I will continue fighting for Arkansas's working families and small businesses; and my efforts to support our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities will take a backseat to no one,” the Republican leader pledged.