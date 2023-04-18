Boy George and Culture Club announce new tour, stop at Walmart AMP

The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind.”

ROGERS, Ark. — Boy George and Culture Club are set to take the stage on Monday, August 14 at the Walmart AMP.

The Letting It Go Show, which comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows, features special guests Howard Jones and Berlin.

The band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” right up to their current releases.

Presales start on Wednesday, April 19, with a Citi presale. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, April 21. Standard ticket prices range from $35-499.95 plus applicable fees.

In the early '80s, Culture Club earned seven straight top ten hits in the U.K. and six top ten singles in the U.S. with their pop-soul music.

The band rose to stardom with the help of their "charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer" Boy George, said Walmart AMP in a release. George dressed in flamboyant dresses and wore heavy makeup, creating a disarmingly androgynous appearance that created a sensation on early MTV.

More of the band's hits include "Karma Chameleon," "It's a Miracle," "Miss Me Blind" and more.

