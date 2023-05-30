17-year-old boy succumbs to injuries after fall at Petit Jean State Park

Park rangers were alerted around 4:02 p.m. on Saturday that a child fell from a rock off the Bear Cave Trail and was struggling to breathe.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRILTON, Ark. — On Saturday, a 17-year-old boy died after falling from a large rock off the Bear Cave Trail in Petit Jean State Park.

Park rangers were alerted around 4:02 p.m. that a child had fallen and was struggling to breathe. Upon arrival, they found the boy in a tight crevice between two cliffs as they worked to stabilize him.

Petit State Park authorities extracted the victim to an ambulance, where he was then taken from the Petit Jean Airport to Children's Hospital in Little Rock via Med-Flight.

According to authorities, the boy died at the hospital due to injuries from the fall.

Officials said park rangers were able to safely rescue two additional minors who were stranded on the rock with no injuries.