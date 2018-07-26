FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV)- The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County has been in Conway for five years. There's a total of 250 kids in the Conway club and 60 in the Mayflower club.

Director of Development, Liza Bray, said the club is trying to raise money to build more facilities.

“We're already at capacity and we did that in 1-2 years and we have 100 kids on the waiting list at this point. We would like to have a club in Greenbrier and Vilonia and we'd like to have more in Conway,” she said.

Bray said kids need a safe place to go during the summer and school year to keep them off the streets.

“We provide a place they can come to get tutoring, different programs, gym time, hang with friends, and we provide meals for them at no extra cost,” she said.

Not only does the club need donations and funding for more buildings, they need money for updated transportation.

“Transportation is one of our biggest issues. We have a fleet of right vehicles that are very old. The cost of drivers and transporting kids from 15 different schools is great,” Bray said.

The Boys and Girls Club also needs help when it comes to funding a place for teenagers. Right now, they have one teen room, and said that's nowhere near enough space.

Taylor Beevers has worked at the Conway club for a year, she said one of her favorite parts is watching the kids grow and mentoring them in the right direction.

“It's really important to have a place where kids can go and be creative and be themselves,” Beevers said.

Thursday night, July 26, the Boys and Girls is hosting a Black and White fundraising affair at Legacy Acres in Conway from 6p.m.-11 p.m.

If you can’t make it to that, you can donate here https://www.bgcfaulkner.org/.

