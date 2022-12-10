Family of Breonna Taylor to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk'

The latest episode of the popular Facebook series covers boyfriend Kenneth Walker's firsthand account of what happened the night of March 13, 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The loved ones of Breonna Taylor are appearing together for their first joint interview since four officers were federally charged in her death.

They will appear on Red Table Talk, an Emmy Award-winning Facebook series where host Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrianne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith share their unique perspectives on issues affecting real people.

The episode, “How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor: The Only Witness Speaks Out,” shares Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker’s firsthand account of what happened the night of March 13, 2020.

Her mother Tamika Palmer and sister Ju’Niyah also share what life has been life for them since their tragic loss and the cover up that followed.

