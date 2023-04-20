Bridal consignment store aims to ‘stitch’ self-image

A new bridal consignment shop is coming to Little Rock in time for the wedding season. The catch? They plan to help people say yes to the dress and the price tag.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wedding season is in full swing and if you're married, or about to get married, you know how expensive it can be to find the perfect dress or suit.

Gently Loved Bridal in Little Rock is aiming to change that.

Owner Ashlyn Johnson said the bridal consignment store is the first in Arkansas focused exclusively on brides. Gently Loved Bridal will also sell wedding dresses, which she said aren't usually found at consignment shops.

"You come in, if you buy the dress, you take it home today," Johnson said. "You don't have to wait six to eight months, but they are other people's dresses."

Although Gently Loved Bridal is planning a May 21 grand opening, Johnson said the store is already seeing support with dresses flowing in.

"We have 88 now, so it's been really good," Johnson said. "The responses have been super good... I can't wait for people to come in."

Johnson started collecting dresses, shoes, veils and other accessories in March to build up her inventory before opening the doors.

"Most of them are brand new," Johnson said. "Some of them have been worn once, but they're dry cleaned. If they're not dry cleaned, they're discounted for the dry-cleaning fee."

When dresses sell, it's a 50/50 split between the shop and the owner. Johnson said the lowest-cost dress she accepts is $600 and it must be no older than six years.

"I'm focusing more on designer," Johnson said. "But I do want to be available for everybody."

Currently, she's doing this on the side while working at a restaurant. However, her goal is to make it a full-time job.

"It's a dream we ended up here," Johnson said.

And part of that dream is helping brides walk out of her store feeling more beautiful than they did walking in.

"The next moment before the first look at your wedding," Johnson said. "This is like your first look at yourself. It's supposed to be the best feeling in the whole world... I can't wait for people to see that."