Brown water leaves small Arkansas town residents frustrated

HUMPHREY, Ark. — Out of the roughly 500 Arkansans that live in Humphrey, many of them must deal with brown water that is coming out of their water faucets.

Brandi McDermott said she faces the problem every day.

“I'm pretty frustrated. I'm frustrated to the point that now it has gotten ridiculous," she said.

McDermott said she spends nearly $75 every week to buy bottled water for her family because it is too risky to drink.

“We don't drink the water; we don't cook with the water. We shower, you cannot bathe in the water. And like I said, it smells terrible," she said.

Jeff Stone, director of drinking water with the Arkansas Department of Health, said that iron in the water systems is the main reason why the water is changing colors. However, it is not something that residents should worry about.

"We verified the disinfectant level in the water that ensures safety from a health standpoint and so the water is safe," he said.

Cleveland Hatch, mayor of Humphrey, said another reason that the problem exists is because the water pipes in the city are over 80 years old and they simply do not have the money to replace every pipe.

“I’m just hoping in the very near future that I have some funding to rectify this problem," he said.

McDermott says she is frustrated and wants people to know that she is not happy with the condition of the water.

“I don't ever complain on social media about the water situation, but I just think it is time for something to change," she said.