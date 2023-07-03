Bryant High School uses donations to open a prom dress closet

Finding the perfect dress to wear to prom isn't always so easy— there's now a prom dress closet open at Bryant High School to help turn their night into a fairytale.

BRYANT, Ark. — Prom is just around the corner and high school students will be spending the next month finding the perfect outfit to wear.

For some students, finding that dress or suit isn't always easy or cheap— and that's why the Bryant School District has stepped in to help.

When Bryant High School girls come into the locker room, they'll see dozens of dresses, shoes, and makeup to choose from for their big dance.

All of the items that the girls can choose from, came straight from community donations.

"Last year someone donated all these beautiful dresses. And it was such a wonderful event last year that I wanted to continue it this year," said Trish Humphry, a 10th Grade Teacher.

She said that her goal is to not let any financial or accessibility barriers get in the way of girls going to prom, and so that's why they opened a dress closet on campus.

"We've had three girls show up and three girls found dresses. So it was so fun," Humphry added.

About 40 girls have already signed up to attend the styling sessions, and there will be two more of them in the next week.

Autumn Williams, a junior at Bryant High, has been volunteering to help girls find their dresses.

"I know how it is for girls, they can't afford things and, or if they don't want to spend money on like, expensive dresses. I know this is something that's good for girls," Williams said.

She even helped fellow junior, Kristen Reese to find her dream dress.

"I came in and found this one and just immediately made my day," Reese said.

She walked away with the first and only dress she tried on.

"I picked out two blue ones and I was like oh okay, maybe one of these are just gonna fit so I go in to try this one on and I was like oh my god like there's no way this one fits on the first try. That's insane," Reese said.

After saying yes to the dress, Reese decided that she wants to help out next year.

"I'm appreciative to the point where I'm gonna bring my dress from last year and bring it back here so some other girls may find it and wear it she could have fun in that dress that was given to her," she explained.

If you're interested in making a donation, they are being accepted until April 21.

All you'll need to do is take dresses and shoes to Bryant High School's main office during school hours. Dresses in sizes 18 and up are the ones most in need.