Bryant Schools making sure students don't go hungry with food boxes

BRYANT, Arkansas — Imagine going to school everyday and the provided lunch is the only meal you can count on.

This happens all over and it's gotten worse as families have struggled during the pandemic, but the Arkansas Foodbank is providing grants to help schools address this problem.

Each school that is accepted gets a $25,000 grant. That money goes towards resources to provide food for those in need.

On Monday, cars lined up as Lisa Stogsdill and other Bryant School employees gave them a food box.

It's a part of a grant provided by the Arkansas Foodbank.

For 36 weeks, the Bryant School District will be able to help students and their families consistently have food on the table.

It's something a lot of families in Central Arkansas are struggling with right now.

"During COVID, it's become very evident, but everyday we know there are children that go home to families who need food," said Rhonda Sanders, Arkansas Foodbank CEO.

130 families in Bryant went home knowing they would have a full fridge and full bellies, something some of us may take for granted, but could provide peace of mind for many.

"We often say that what we are providing is a box of food, but it's also a box of hope," said Sanders.

The Arkansas Foodbank has enough grants for 50 schools. They have filled 41 so far.