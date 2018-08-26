Following reports of an active shooter during the 2018 Salt Bowl on Aug. 25 at War Memorial, the high school football game resulted in a quick end.

After the scene was was deemed safe and families were relocated with lost friends and family members, multiple sources reached out to the public to comment on the incident.

Multiple statements from Bryant Schools were released the night after the incident occurred and the following morning:

“We want to applaud the efforts of the War Memorial security team and staff, school resource officers from both the Bryant and Benton School Districts, and the quick response of the Little Rock Police Department,” said Bryant Superintendent Karen Walters. “The safety of our fans—students, families, and community members—was first and foremost tonight. We appreciate all those who worked to keep people safe and helped reunite families. “We hope this unfortunate incident does not overshadow all the great things about the Salt Bowl. This yearly event brings Saline County together to support our neighbors through Goodwill donations and the peanut butter drive. The spirit of the Salt Bowl remains strong,” said Walters.

Bryant School Distirct

With parents, children, staff and fans leaving the stadium rapidly, multiple items were lost throughout War Memorial. The Salt Bowl official twitter page tweeted out the time and place you could retrieve your lost items.

If you have lost items from last nights @SaltBowlAR you can retrieve them at the War Memorial Stadium office between Gates 9 and 10 off of Fair Park until 3pm today and beginning again on Monday morning at 8am until 4:30pm. @WMStadium pic.twitter.com/TIYcIi456Y — Salt Bowl (@SaltBowlAR) August 26, 2018

