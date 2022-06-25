Businesses react to SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

The owners at Oxford Pennant said, "We are disgusted," after the ruling. Put A Plant On It is offering an "outrage" discount. National chains have spoken up too.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Businesses are now responding to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

When owners at Oxford Pennant found out about the ruling, they said, "We are disgusted." They closed Friday, employees were still paid, and owners also made a $1,000 donation to Planned Parenthood.

Their Twitter post said, "We will reconvene next week to coordinate a paid day of action. This is a sad day for America."

Put A Plant On It over on Elmwood Avenue is also offering an "outrage" discount.

Anyone who is upset about the SCOTUS ruling can get 5 percent off and find therapy through plants. All the money people save will go to Planned Parenthood, and right now, that's about $400.

"There's so many people that always come in and say, 'Plants make me feel better. Plants are my therapy. I just need a plant, it's just going to make my day so much better.' We just wanted to go a step further, and so we offered the outrage discount and are extending it through this weekend," said Johanna Dominguez, owner of Put A Plant On It.

As for national chains, officials at Dick's Sporting Goods announced on Twitter they will give up to $4,000 to cover travel expenses for any employee who wants an abortion but lives in a state that restricts access to one.

"This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person," the post said.