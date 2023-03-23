Central Arkansas businesses prepare for a big night as Razorbacks play in Las Vegas

From Vegas to Arkansas, Hog fans are out and about for the Sweet 16. As the Razorbacks continue to progress, fans are at local restaurants enjoying the big game.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not only is Thursday a busy night for the Arkansas Razorbacks— but it's also a big night for businesses across Central Arkansas, especially bars and restaurants.



“We will have everything stocked up by the time the hogs start,” said Kyla Harvey, Brewski's Pub and Grub Day Manager.



She explained that they expect to be busier than they were during the last two games, and because of that, they have been working all day to prepare for the crowd.

“Obviously prepping more food. We're opening both floors. We've already got plenty of reservations.,” said Harvey.



She said that reservations normally aren't very common for a Thursday night.



“Most people come out to make reservations for like birthdays, celebrations. But we've got some serious Hog fans here,” said Harvey.



While Skinny J's in Argenta is not taking reservations for the game, their phones have been ringing nonstop as well.



“A normal Thursday night will just be chill. We're hanging out,” said General Manager Hannah Boles. “We have a good crowd. But tonight, we are expecting people to come out in droves. We've been getting phone calls since 10:30 this morning.”



Boles said that sporting events like March Madness are definitely a big deal for the business.