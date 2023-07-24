Businesses in Arkansas feel impact of Barbie movie

Since the Barbie movie hit theaters, some businesses in Central Arkansas have been seeing an increase in new customers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You've probably heard someone in your life talking about "Barbenheimer" which is the name that was given to what's turned into a huge weekend at the box office.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have had theaters packed and now businesses have also been taking advantage of the trend.

Nichole Boles, owner of 107 Nutrition in Sherwood said that recently she's seen more new faces come in.

While customers wait on their Barbie-themed drinks, you'll find them taking pictures with a Barbie-themed backdrop.

"In the past week, we probably sold over 100 Barbie teas. They have been really popular," Boles said.

She also explained how incorporating the Barbie theme into her business ahead of the iconic doll's movie release has not only brought in new faces— but people from out of town too.

"We had a lot of people interact with us we had probably like 50 over 50 people that shared it. We have a cup and like a tea kit, so and some sunglasses so that they can wear just something fun," she said.

In North Little Rock, Kalua's Snack Bar also joined in on the fun and created a Barbie-themed milkshake to draw in moviegoers.

"We did sell a lot of milkshakes yesterday, it was more than Saturday, we had to send somebody out to get some more jars because we ran out," Owner Irene Alamilla said.

Just like Boles, she has also been seeing lots of new customers stopping by after the movie.

"We had really good feedback from the people in our messages, people sharing our Facebook and Instagram followers. They really liked the shake that we make," she said.

She plans to continue selling them as crowds flock to the now-hit movie, while Boles plans to keep her Barbie theme going for the next few weeks.

"We'd love people to come and see it," Boles said.