Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

After a weekend of violent shootings in Little Rock, business owners are reacting to the violence and explaining how they must overcome those challenges to succeed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock.

Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.

There are plenty of hurdles that come with running a business, and dealing with violence in the area is just another one that they must overcome.

"Staffing, COVID, prices, inflation," Chris Bray, owner of Bray Gourmet, said. "It all hits you."

Bray has been in business for over 10 years and said that you don't make it that long without overcoming those challenges.

"We've been through our downs and ups," he said. "COVID, everything as a restaurant."

This weekend's shooting is something he's never dealt with before.

"Think my heart just kinda dropped, you know?" Bray expressed.

Early on Sunday morning, LRPD responded to a shooting scene, where a 19-year-old had been shot. That person later died at the hospital, and the scars of that night have remained everywhere in the area.

Bullet holes still litter nearby buildings, and evidence marker stickers stand out on the concrete. Inside Bray's restaurant, there's also a bullet hole— which has served as a reminder of the weekend.

"Especially in a business, I mean, it's one problem after another," he said. "It's, how are you going to go about solving it?"

City officials have also spoken in regard to this weekend's violence.

On Twitter, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said in part, "Gun violence takes an immeasurable toll, and my prayers are with the victims and their families."

While it may not have been the weekend that Bray expected, he said they've got to move forward. It's what got them through the last 10 years, and he said that it's what'll get them through now.