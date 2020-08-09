Busy Labor Day leaves positive signs for saving summer tourism in Arkansas

Hot Springs attractions hosted "cooped up" campers and travelers over the holiday weekend.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Early returns from Labor Day weekend in Hot Springs, the top tourism city in Arkansas, indicate attractions and hotels reliant on summer travel may salvage something out of a rocky season.

That includes a place that tries to actually offer a rocky road to its customers.

"We've had this place on our bucket list to bring the club," said Kelly Reid, a member of Jeeping Mid-River as they wrapped a weekend of off-road riding through Hot Springs Off-Road Park.

"We've been watching the website religiously for the last nine months. We've had to cancel several events that we've held because we couldn't get in."

The 1,200-acre park saw a handful of similar clubs crawl over rocks and creeks in jacked-up Jeeps and other off-road vehicles.

"This is really a good weekend for everybody to get out," said Knox Kendrick, the park's general manager.

"We've had a lot of people that have more or less been cooped up in their homes."

The influx from out of town was apparent in the license plates in the parking lot from all the states surrounding Arkansas.

The downtown visitors center logged hundreds of people asking questions or picking up maps over Saturday and Sunday and appeared to be poised for the best weekend of the year, outpacing Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Over in Hot Springs National Park, nearly every car parking space was occupied, many from out-of-state as people picnicked or waded in the water of Gulpha Gorge.

Others held combination cook-outs/coronavirus reunions.

"Yesterday was my granddaughter's birthday. Her second birthday and I haven't got to see her in about six months," said Brenda Musgrove, who met her son, daughter-in-law, and grandbaby from Little Rock for some pizza and fresh air.

"We decided that we would meet to celebrate her birthday, and we though Hot Springs would be a good place," Musgrove said.

Kendrick pointed out that his park can take advantage of the nearby hotels and attractions in the Spa City, including Magic Springs amusement park a few miles away and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Those amenities contributed to clubs like Reid's from Missouri into making a weekend out of the trip.