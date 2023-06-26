Cabot firework stands take a hit after Sunday storms

Owners expected a big boom in business, but not so much in the weather. So, they scrambled to save what they could before the rain ruined the fireworks.

CABOT, Arkansas — The Sunday night storms hit several parts of Central Arkansas, including Cabot. This came just as fireworks stands were going up preparing for the 4th of July.

Stand owners were expecting a big boom in business, but not so much in the weather. So, they scrambled to save what they could before the rain ruined their products.

Clete Judkins has been selling fireworks for almost 30 years.

"I've experienced losses, but not this drastic," Judkins described.

It's an investment that can come with a gamble.

After the strong winds from the storms destroyed his tent, and damaged many of his fireworks. He estimates he lost more than $75,000 worth in retail.

And over on the other side of town at Holland Bottom, they were also hit hard by the storms.

"We'd seen the storm coming, so we took tarps and had everything tarped except what was on the tables," said Holland Bottom Farms owner, Tim Odom.

About 10% of their fireworks are now gone, but they bought more inventory this year to prepare for more customers.