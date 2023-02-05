Cabot man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

On Friday, the Cabot Police Department arrested a Cabot man and he has been charged with distributing, possessing, and viewing child sexual abuse material.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department arrested a Cabot man on Friday for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to reports, after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Cabot Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division served a search warrant for a home on Murray Drive.

Evidence found while at the home developed probable cause for the arrest of Peter "Ryan" Jones.

He has been charged with two counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sexual abuse material.

Jones has since been taken to the Lonoke County jail where he is being held without bond.