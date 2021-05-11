Cabot Public Schools reporting drivers that fail to stop for school buses

"We're seeing an average of 2-3 violations per day in our district. Of those two or three, one is a clear cut, somebody obviously or blatantly ran our reds."

CABOT, Ark. — When students get dropped off after school, flashing lights and stop-signs signal other drivers to stop and wait for the students to cross.

In Cabot, that's not always happening, adding another layer of difficulty to the bus drivers' jobs.

"It's a challenge to turn your back on 60 students, and focus 98% of your attention out the windshield," Morris Rothfeldt, Director of Transportation at Cabot Public Schools, said.

They've gotten good at keeping students safe inside the bus, but outside it's a whole different story.

"The last thing a driver wants to see is harm come to a student," Rothfeldt said. "We're seeing an average of 2-3 violations per day in our district. Of those two or three, one is a clear cut, somebody obviously or blatantly ran our reds."

'Ran our reds' is a term used when drivers fail to stop when school buses have their lights, which allow students to exit safely. Cabot has seen roughly 60 of these incidents since the first day of school – just 58 days ago.

"You got to pay attention," Rothfeldt said. "It's important, it's important."

Cameras equipped on Cabot's buses can see everything about negligent drivers, including license plate info. The district then sends those plates to the courts.

"With us, we actually have to witness a violation. If we don't witness it, we're not able to follow up with it from there. We're not just able to go issue a citation," Sgt. Chris Reilly of the Cabot Police Department said. "With the bus cameras and stuff, they're going to be able to get that information and go straight to the courts."

Reilly said not stopping could get you up to a $2500 fine or a year in jail.

Rothfeldt said stopping this isn't easy – but they have to try.

"I would love to see where we have zero reported violations on stop-arms," he said. "That would be the ultimate goal, because one is too many."

He said there's simple things parents can do to make sure their kids stay safe.