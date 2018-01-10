CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) - In the last few months and over the last couple of years, the Cabot community has experienced multiple suicide deaths. The losses were of both students and adults.

Now, the Cabot School District is joining with other community partners in an effort to get the entire community together to take a stand and make a change, showing suicide affects small towns and big towns alike. They’re joining local suicide prevention advocates like Steven Blackwood to help end suicide in Lonoke County.

Steven Blackwood’s son, Alex, was a professional horseman and had five world championship titles when he graduated from Cabot High School in 2008. He was competitive and as his father would say, “an overachiever.”

“We were so proud of him,” said Blackwood.

Alex struggled with the transition from high school to college and things started taking a turn for the worse.

“He started becoming depressed,” said Blackwood.

Alex took his life shortly after graduating high school.

“I lost my son to suicide in 2008,” said Blackwood. “October of 2018 marks the 10-year anniversary of losing my child.”

Blackwood said he was “completely ignorant” about suicide and wishes he would have known the signs to look for.

“We didn't know the warning signs and we weren't aware that depression was an issue for kids as they transitioned into college,” he said. “In fact, we didn’t realize that depression was a significant concern with kids and teens period.”

Over the last 10 years, Blackwood learned that suicide is growing increasingly more common. That’s why he has spent a decade trying to end it.

“It’s one thing to be ignorant and it’s another thing to be informed and fail to act,” he said. “That ignorance becomes irresponsibility once we become aware of the crisis of suicide.”

Blackwood said that depression is treatable and suicide is preventable but “we only know what we know.”

That’s why he is partnering with community organizations to help raise awareness about suicide prevention tools and resources in Cabot and Lonoke County.

“Suicide is everyone’s business and everyone has a part to play,” he said. “It's a community obligation.”

Cabot School District is one of the community partners sponsoring a panel discussion on suicide; an event called “Sharing Hope in Cabot.”

Terena Woodruff, Director of Counseling for Cabot public schools says now is the time to initiate change.

“The awareness of suicide has definitely increased and students have been ready to talk about it for a long time,” she said. “Parents and adults in the student’s worlds are definitely ready for those conversations and have been asking for it.”

She said students have come to her asking for suicide prevention resources and asking to better understand the signs, risk factors, and what they can do to help.

Woodruff is hoping anyone in Lonoke County and surrounding areas will come to the panel discussion because “knowledge can save a life”.

“It’s important for anyone who works with people, not just teens, but any people to come,” she said. “We need to recognize the signs and help support one another and develop a resilient community.”

“Sharing Hope in Cabot” takes place Tuesday, October 2nd from 6pm-7pm. It’s at the Veterans Park Event Center at 508 N. Lincoln in Cabot. At the event, expert panelists will discuss ways to promote mental health and well-being among Cabot residents while working together to prevent suicide.

THV11’s Amanda Jaeger will be moderating the panel discussion. The event is free and open to the public.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255 or visit the website.

